81-year-old Detroit man shot while trying to apologize to pedestrians he almost hit with vehicle

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An 81-year-old man was shot by someone he almost hit with his vehicle early Wednesday, Detroit police said.

Police said the man was turning onto Asbury from westbound Keeler around 6 a.m. when he almost hit two pedestrians. As the victim rolled down his window to apologize, one of the pedestrians shot him, police said.

Investigators used video to track a person of interest to a nearby gas station. Police are seeking the two persons of interest in the photo below.

shooting persons of interest

Persons of interest

The victim was struck in the hip and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.