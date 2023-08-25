83-year-old 'die-hard' Eagles fan honored by team for nearly 50 years of dedication

Like so many Eagles fans, Alice Bogle has stood by her beloved team through countless ups and downs, and her unwavering support hasn't gone unnoticed.

The 83-year-old was honored for being one of the longest season ticket holders, claiming a seat in the stands since 1976.

The Philadelphia Eagles named Alice the "Season Ticket Holder of the Night" Thursday as the team took on the Colts during their last game of the pre-season.

She was given a custom football, and asked to come onto the field for the first time ever.

And it was all thanks to a letter her daughter and grandchildren sent to the Eagles.

"It's so well-deserved," her daughter said. "She's just been such a die-hard Eagles fan."

For Alice, it's all about the memories she gets to share with her loved ones.

"I love it, every minute of it. It's so special," she said.