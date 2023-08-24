Official trailer for 'Kelce' documentary released by Prime Video

article

Prime Video has released the official trailer for their ‘Kelce’ documentary that will highlight Eagles' center Jason Kelce and his journey through the 2022 NFL season.

The documentary will be released Sept. 12, exclusively on Prime Video, the streaming service announced earlier this month.

It will be released just ahead of the return of Thursday Night Football, when the Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Prime Video describes ‘Kelce’ as an ‘emotional’ journey through this past season. Last season began with the All-Pro center considering retirement and ended with him facing his own brother in the Super Bowl.

The season also included the debut of his new podcast ‘New Heights,’ which he co-hosts with his brother Travis – an All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those storylines are featured prominently in the trailer that was released Thursday afternoon.

You can read more about the documentary, here.



