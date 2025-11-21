84-year-old man killed in Bensalem crash: police

The Brief An 84-year-old man was killed in a pedestrian crash on Brownsville Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Bensalem Police are seeking witnesses or video footage of the incident.



A tragic pedestrian crash on Friday evening claimed the life of an 84-year-old man in Bensalem.

What we know:

Police say Martin Thompson was crossing Brownsville Road when he was hit by a dark blue Porsche.

The crash happened near the intersection of Oak Avenue.

Police say Thompson was crossing mid-block, and another vehicle turning left obstructed the Porsche driver's view.

The driver of the Porsche stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Police found no signs of drug or alcohol influence, and speed was not considered a factor in the crash.

What you can do:

Bensalem Police are actively investigating the incident and are asking for help from the public.

They urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage to contact them at (215) 633-3719.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there were any other contributing factors to the crash beyond the obstructed view.