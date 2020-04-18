87-year-old Berks County woman dies due to COVID-19

An elderly Pennsylvania woman is one of the latest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.

Officials say the 87-year-old woman was a resident of the demention unit at the Berks Heim Nursing Home.

The unidentified woman first displayed symptoms on April 16 and tested positive on April 17 before passing away later that same day.

Unfortunately, this is the nursing home's first death as a result of the coronavirus.

“The sad reality of this virus is that some people, primarily the elderly and those with underlying conditions will die.” Berks County Commissioner Chair Christian Leinbach stated. “That truth doesn’t make the loss any easier for family or friends and our prayers are with the family of this lady.”

The Berks Heim Nursing Home says it is continuing ot take all precautions necessary and follow CDC guidelines as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Health standards. All staff are wearing isolation/surgical masks.

The Berks Heim continues to be closed to general visitors.

