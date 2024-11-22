Philly high school students head to Paris for trip of lifetime

A sendoff reception was held Friday night for a group of young people headed to Paris, and it’s made possible thanks to a village of supporters including Harriet’s Bookshop.

"Thank you for your support," said a student raising his glass.

A toast and a taste of Paris to get nine high school students ready to take the trip abroad Saturday.

"I'm already packed. I am ready to go," said Hassan Cox, who is excited for the opportunity. "I ain't never been on a plane. I ain't never been out the state. So, this is a first time for me to have fun," he said.

Hassan is one of nine students who attend YESPHLLY Accelerated High School which is contracted with the Philadelphia School District. It is an accelerated school for youth 16 and over who have fewer than 13 and a half credits.

"So basically, they've reached the age where they should've had more credits. So, we are an accelerated program to help them try to get through their credits within a year and a half to two and a half years to finish out high school," said Principal David Rivoire.

Jeannine Cook is the owner of Harriet's Bookshop and a big supporter of YESPHILLY School. Rivoire says Cook introduced them to the group, Going Global, which is in charge of the Philly in Paris initiative. Cook presented the idea to send students on a week-long trip.

"I created an elective that allowed them to have some social emotional learning training and some training on how they would go through and interact in a totally outside of Philly place," said Rivoire.

School officials say many of the kids have never been outside of Philly and have experienced a lot of trauma. This is an opportunity to see something different and inspiring.

"Even like opening up to careers. A lot of them may not know what to do and how teaching English as a second language could be an option for them and opening up travel," said Channell Forrest who is a counselor at the school and will chaperon the trip.

Harriet's and Going Global helped with funding and fundraising.

The trip is covered completely with donations. Hassan's mom is excited for her son to be part of it.

"To know that he can achieve anything he wants to achieve. He can go anywhere he wants to go. The world is his," said Hassan’s mother, Ayeshia Poole.