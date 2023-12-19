9 women arrested for prostitution rings out of massage parlors in South Jersey: police

A months-long investigation in South Jersey has led to the arrest of nine different women, and the discovery of human trafficking and prostitution evidence inside local businesses.

Two massage parlors in Marlton were searched by Evesham Township Police after several reports in November and December.

Police say evidence of prostitution and human trafficking were found at Angel Spa on Route 70 and Qitipia Chinese Massage on Greentree Road.

Nine suspects, all female, have been arrested in total. Some are from the area, while others are from New York state:

Angel Spa arrests:

Yifan Cui, 60, from Voorhees, charged with promotion of prostitution

Bingxuan Xue, 36, from Marlton, charged with promotion of prostitution

Lina Dai, 40, from Brooklyn, New York, charged with engaging in prostitution

Shunzhen Hu, 41, from Voorhees, charged with engaging in prostitution

Qitopia Chinese Massage arrests: