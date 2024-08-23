9-year-old boy among 2 hurt in shooting in North Philadelphia: police

Two people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting Friday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of North 12th Street just after 6 p.m for reports of a shooting.

A 9-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the right leg and a man was hit multiple times by gunfire, according to police.

Both victims were taken by police to Jefferson Hospital. The boy was placed in stable condition and the man is said to be in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Police say a gun was found inside the property.