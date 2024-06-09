9-year-old boy pulled from Tacony Creek in Philly later dies: police

A child has died after police say an incident occurred in Tacony Creek Sunday evening.

At around 6:10 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a child was unresponsive in the water near the 1100 block of East Wyoming Avenue.

Upon arrival, medics pulled the nine-year-old boy from the creek and transported him to St. Christopher's Hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more updates.



