9-year-old boy pulled from Tacony Creek in Philly later dies: police
PHILADELPHIA - A child has died after police say an incident occurred in Tacony Creek Sunday evening.
At around 6:10 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a child was unresponsive in the water near the 1100 block of East Wyoming Avenue.
Upon arrival, medics pulled the nine-year-old boy from the creek and transported him to St. Christopher's Hospital in critical condition.
He was later pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Check back for more updates.