Philadelphia weekend shootings: 1 killed and 9 injured, including three teenagers

Another weekend in Philadelphia marred by gun violence as at least eight different shootings erupt across the city, leaving one person dead.

The shootings began late Saturday night when a 25-year-old man was critically injured on the 2700 block of Snyder Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

Police say an argument between the victim and two male suspects escalated into a physical altercation before one suspect shot the victim in the stomach.

Less than 20 minutes later, a double shooting on the 5900 block of Spruce Street left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition, and an 18-year-old girl in stable condition.

Sunday morning began with three separate shootings that struck a 16-year-old boy, 20-year-old man and 28-year-old man over the course of approximately 40 minutes.

The 20-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot by a suspect while traveling on 5th Street towards Roosevelt Boulevard.

The 28-year-old man was shot when police say an argument with three suspects at a bodega on 6th and Luzerne streets turned violent.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Several hours later, a homicide investigation was sparked when a 41-year-old man was fatally struck multiple times on the 2100 block of North 24th Street.

The violence continued into Sunday afternoon around 4:22 p.m., when police say a double shooting at the intersection of 22nd and McKean Streets in South Philly left two 30-year-old men in critical condition.

Just ten minutes later, police say a 20-year-old man was shot on the 6500 block of N. 20th Street. He was transported to Albert Einstein Hospital via private vehicle where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings as police search for suspects.