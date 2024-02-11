90 minutes of Philadelphia violence: Teens hospitalized as 3 shootings erupt Sunday morning
PHILADELPHIA - Three shootings left one person dead, and 4 others injured, before the sun rose across Philadelphia Sunday morning.
A 22-year-old man was killed at the stroke of midnight when he was shot behind the ear on the 3600 block of North Warnock Street. A gun was recovered at the scene.
Just a few minutes later, a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the back on the 1900 block of West Godfrey.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect sought after gunshots, huge crowd of juveniles cause chaos near Temple: officials
- Teen killed in Kensington as 3 others are shot in night of Philadelphia violence
- Teen shot at basketball court in Schuylkill River Park; 3 detained: officials
Three teens were then rushed to the hospital after a third shooting on the 2000 block of North 19th Street around 1:30 a.m.
An 18-year-old male is stable with a gunshot wound to the right arm; a 17-year-old male is critical after being shot in the head and arm; and a 15-year-old female suffered a graze wound to the head. She is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.