90 minutes of Philadelphia violence: Teens hospitalized as 3 shootings erupt Sunday morning

Three shootings left one person dead, and 4 others injured, before the sun rose across Philadelphia Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old man was killed at the stroke of midnight when he was shot behind the ear on the 3600 block of North Warnock Street. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Just a few minutes later, a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the back on the 1900 block of West Godfrey.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Three teens were then rushed to the hospital after a third shooting on the 2000 block of North 19th Street around 1:30 a.m.

An 18-year-old male is stable with a gunshot wound to the right arm; a 17-year-old male is critical after being shot in the head and arm; and a 15-year-old female suffered a graze wound to the head. She is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.