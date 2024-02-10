Suspect sought after gunshots, huge crowd of juveniles cause chaos near Temple: officials

Philadelphia police were forced to step in as turmoil unfolded near Temple’s campus Saturday night, and now officials are searching for a suspect they say shot off at least two gunshots among the rowdy group of juveniles.

Roaming bands of teens were caught wandering in the area of Broad Street and Cecile B. Moore Avenue near Temple University Saturday evening.

Police got the call around 4:30 that about 500 juveniles were out in the street.

Temple officials say campus and Philadelphia police were already stationed in the area after becoming aware of a social media post about the "meet up" earlier in the week.

The "meet up" appeared orderly until official say several fights broke out, and several juveniles had to be taken into custody as police attempted to disperse the crowd.

Among the chaos, police heard two gunshots go off within 10 minutes as additional police were called in to get control of the crowd.

Eventually, the juveniles were forced out of the area, but a large police presence remain throughout the night. No injuries were reported in the mayhem.

One person is now being sought for firing into the air two times, according to officials. He was captured on surveillance and citizen video.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect.

Officials say seven juveniles, ages 13-16, have also been cited for disorderly conduct in connection to Saturday night's chaos.