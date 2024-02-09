Teen shot at basketball court in Schuylkill River Park; 3 detained: officials

article

A Center City basketball court in Schuylkill River Park was the scene of a shooting where a 17-year-old was injured.

The violence took place on the 2500 block of Delancey Place, at a basketball court inside Schuylkill River Park Friday evening, just before 7 p.m., officials said.

The 17-year-old male was shot in the arm and police rushed him to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment. He is said to be stable.

Authorities say three people were detained as part of the investigation into the shooting.

