Teen killed in Kensington as 3 others are shot in night of Philadelphia violence

A teenager is dead, while three other people were shot across Philadelphia in a night of tragic violence.

A 15-year-old male was shot multiple times and killed on Ruth Street Friday night, just before 9:30, in Philadelphia’s Kensington section, police said. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, but did not survive the gunshots and died.

Earlier in the evening, a 17-year-old male was shot near a basketball court in Schuylkill River Park. He is expected to survive.

About 10 p.m., another teenage male, about 14 or 15, was shot multiple times, this time in North Philly, according to authorities. That teen suffered critical injuries.

More gunfire broke out just before 11 p.m. in Germantown, as a 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Police took her to Temple, where she is stable. In that instance, a weapon was found and an arrest was made.

All of the violent episodes are being investigated by Philadelphia police, though apart from the incident in Germantown, no arrests have been made.

