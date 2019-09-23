96-year-old World War II veteran impresses with harmonica skills

It might be hard finding World War II veteran Roland Scarinci in one place because he’s a bit of a celebrity with his harmonica skills.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer shares his story.

Roland,96, books two to three gigs a month where he plays his heart out. His brother Arthur gave him a harmonica back when he was eight.

"I don’t know whether he stole it or he bought it but he gave it to me," Ronald told FOX 29. "It was the nicest thing that has happened to me—the harmonica."

Roland and his harmonica joined up with the Marines in 1942 when he was just 17. Back then though, he needed permission from his mother.

"She was crying, but what was I going to do? I loved every minute of it. Believe it or not," he explained.

Advertisement

He served overseas with the First Marine Division on the Island of Pavuvu before fighting in Okinawa. The whole time carrying a picture of his mother.

"That generation was great. Everyone wanted to do something for America," Ronald said.

After the war, he returned home and his brother Arthur was outside.

"I asked him where is mom? He said she was in the kitchen. I went in there and she was scrambling eggs and I put my arm around her. It was a great moment—great moment. I carried her picture with me at all time. I didn’t put a scratch on it," he said.

After Roland settled in, he got married to his wife, Gloria.

He also started playing the harmonica more until he learned to play any song he wants. He plays at parades and even at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Memorial Day.

"After I finished playing, people started coming to me saying, hey there is the person that played the harmonica. I couldn’t get out of the building. They all stopped me. They all wanted pictures. I am no hero," Ronald said.

"My life begins at well I will say 90 because I am having the greatest time of my life," Ronald said.

He is showing thousands that the greatest generation plays on.