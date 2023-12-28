A $1 million Powerball ticket is about to expire. It was sold in Montgomery County!

If you've been sitting on some million-dollar winnings, it's your last chance to cash them in!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Powerball ticket worth $1 million is set to expire in just a couple of weeks.

The unclaimed winning ticket was bought at East Roadrunner on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting for the February 4, 2023, drawing.

The prize must be claimed with the PA Lottery by mail or at the Lottery Area Office by February 4.

Expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians by law, according to officials.