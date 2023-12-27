Holiday DUIs on the rise in Pennsylvania with nearly 200 arrests over Christmas weekend

It wasn't all holiday cheer on the roads this Christmas as nearly 200 people across the state of Pennsylvania found themselves in the back of a police car for driving under the influence.

DUI arrests totaled 198 over the Christmas weekend, according to a report released by the Pennsylvania State Police.

That number is up 82 from last year, which saw 116 arrests for the 3-day period from December 23 to 25.

However, overall crashes are down by more than 200 in 2023.

State police say they investigated 404 crashes this year, three of them fatal, and 70 others with injuries.

In 2022, 661 crashes were reported to state police, where five people died and 113 were injured.

Both years saw 36 crashes involving alcohol.

The report comes just days before New Year's Eve as police say they will be on the lookout for "impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers."

"PSP reminds people to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol."

