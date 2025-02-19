A.J. Brown buys mannequin to display 'game-worn' Super Bowl uniform

article

One beloved Eagles star is commemorating his team's Super Bowl victory in a very unique way!

What we know:

A.J. Brown dressed a mannequin in his entire Super Bowl uniform, from the helmet, all the way down to the tied cleats.

His longtime girlfriend Kelsey Riley posted a video to TikTok showing the mannequin on display in what appears to be a basement.

She even exposed Brown, revealing that he didn't even wash the uniform beforehand!

What they're saying:

Eagles fans love Brown's Super Bowl shrine, but they did notice one thing was missing.

"Where in the ‘Inner Excellence’ book? It's basically an accessory," one person commented.

Kelsey replied, saying "Imma tell his to add it!"