'A sweet soul': Drexel Hill community surrounds family of slain teen as police investigation continues

A 15-year-old Drexel Hill teen was fatally stabbed Friday night and his death is a mystery. There are still no arrests or a motive. Additionally, there have been few clues. The community is rallying around Michael Garr’s family as police continue their investigation.

"It has shaken everybody," neighbor Pam Beister said.

Beister’s heart shattered when she walked outside her home Friday night and saw a man administering first aid to Garr. Sadly, the teen didn’t make it. Police say he was stabbed while walking home along the 200 block of Bridge Street in Drexel Hill, now the spot of a growing memorial to honor the slain teen’s life.

"It’s wonderful to see so many people coming to pay tribute to him,"Beister remarked.

Tributes all over town, including Gambol’s Café, where a collection for the family grows, as the community collectively grieves.

"It feels like all of Delco is mourning," Shannon Amey said.

Amey has known the family for the last several years. "Michael was amazing. A kind sweet soul."

Amey is organizing a show of support, asking people to light their homes in green to honor Michael and his love for the Philadelphia Eagles. "Just wanna show the family we are here for you and support you. If you’re driving around at night and see green lights, know we are with you."

Upper Darby Police say they’re looking to talk to a couple in connection to the case. Investigators think they may have witnessed the tragic crime. So far, there are no suspects and the community is desperate for answers and hopeful for justice.

"My heart breaks for that family. My heart breaks for that life gone," Beister added.

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police has since offered a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction.

"Please hold your loved ones very close, tell your children you love them," Michael Peabody, Garr's uncle, said. "We are completely devastated by the loss of Michael Jr.