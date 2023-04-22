Suspect sought after 15-year-old Drexel Hill teen fatally stabbed, Upper Darby Police say

article

A 15-year-old Drexel Hill resident was stabbed to death and Upper Darby Police are searching for a suspect.

Officials with the Upper Darby Police say the stabbing happened Friday night, around 9:30, on the 200 block of Bridge Street, in Drexel Hill.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal incident to contact them at 484-574-1157.

They went on to say the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 offered a reward of $5,000 for anyone who had information regarding the stabbing that leads to the arrest of a suspect.