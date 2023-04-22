Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought after 15-year-old Drexel Hill teen fatally stabbed, Upper Darby Police say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Bridge Street fatal stabbing in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.

DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A 15-year-old Drexel Hill resident was stabbed to death and Upper Darby Police are searching for a suspect.

Officials with the Upper Darby Police say the stabbing happened Friday night, around 9:30, on the 200 block of Bridge Street, in Drexel Hill.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal incident to contact them at 484-574-1157.

They went on to say the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 offered a reward of $5,000 for anyone who had information regarding the stabbing that leads to the arrest of a suspect.