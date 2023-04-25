Police 'looking to speak with' unidentified person about deadly stabbing of Upper Darby teen

Authorities in Upper Darby are searching for a person who they believe could provide vital information about the deadly stabbing of a local 15-year-old boy.

The Upper Darby Police Department shared surveillance video and images of a person dressed in dark clothes and a face covering just days after the stabbing death of Michael Garr Jr.

Police say the person pictured in the surveillance footage is not a suspect, but he is someone they would like to speak to about the murder.

They asked anyone with information about the person to contact police immediately.

Garr, a 10th grade student at Upper Darby High School, was on his way home when police say he was stabbed to death on the 200 block of Bridge Street last week.

A passerby who spoke to FOX 29 said Michael ran up to his car holding his throat and he tried to provide first-aid until the ambulance arrived. Michael was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly stabbing and the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police has since offered a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction.

"Please hold your loved ones very close, tell your children you love them," Michael Peabody, Garr's uncle, said. "We are completely devastated by the loss of Michael Jr."