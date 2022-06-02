AAA: Gas prices rise across the Delaware Valley overnight as the national price reaches a new record

article

Gas prices continue to rise across the Delaware Valley, with all three states seeing an increase Wednesday night into Thursday.

According to AAA, Pennsylvania's average pre increased by 2 cents overnight, pushing the average cost to $4.80 per gallon. In Philadelphia, the average price is $4.86 with a 1 cent increase overnight.

In New Jersey, gas also increased by 2 cents overnight, making the average price $4.79 per gallon.

The South Jersey region has a lower average price of gas with $4.75 per gallon, also with a 2-cent increase overnight.

Delaware has the lowest gas price in the Delaware Valley at $4.61 per gallon, up 1 cent overnight.

RELATED HEADLINES

On the West Coast, gas has risen to the record-breaking price of more than $6 per gallon.

The national gas average now sits at $4.71 per gallon, which is the highest recorded average price, according to AAA.

Advertisement

This time last year, the average price of gas sat at $3.00 per gallon. new