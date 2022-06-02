Expand / Collapse search

AAA: Gas prices rise across the Delaware Valley overnight as the national price reaches a new record

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:54AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Fuel prices at a gas station in Woodbridge, New Jersey, U.S., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA - Gas prices continue to rise across the Delaware Valley, with all three states seeing an increase Wednesday night into Thursday. 

According to AAA, Pennsylvania's average pre increased by 2 cents overnight, pushing the average cost to $4.80 per gallon. In Philadelphia, the average price is $4.86 with a 1 cent increase overnight. 

In New Jersey, gas also increased by 2 cents overnight, making the average price $4.79 per gallon. 

The South Jersey region has a lower average price of gas with $4.75 per gallon, also with a 2-cent increase overnight. 

Delaware has the lowest gas price in the Delaware Valley at $4.61 per gallon, up 1 cent overnight. 

On the West Coast, gas has risen to the record-breaking price of more than $6 per gallon. 

The national gas average now sits at $4.71 per gallon, which is the highest recorded average price, according to AAA. 

This time last year, the average price of gas sat at $3.00 per gallon. new 