AAA: Gas prices rise across the Delaware Valley overnight as the national price reaches a new record
PHILADELPHIA - Gas prices continue to rise across the Delaware Valley, with all three states seeing an increase Wednesday night into Thursday.
According to AAA, Pennsylvania's average pre increased by 2 cents overnight, pushing the average cost to $4.80 per gallon. In Philadelphia, the average price is $4.86 with a 1 cent increase overnight.
In New Jersey, gas also increased by 2 cents overnight, making the average price $4.79 per gallon.
The South Jersey region has a lower average price of gas with $4.75 per gallon, also with a 2-cent increase overnight.
Delaware has the lowest gas price in the Delaware Valley at $4.61 per gallon, up 1 cent overnight.
On the West Coast, gas has risen to the record-breaking price of more than $6 per gallon.
The national gas average now sits at $4.71 per gallon, which is the highest recorded average price, according to AAA.
This time last year, the average price of gas sat at $3.00 per gallon. new