Philadelphia gas station charges over $5 a gallon, prices skyrocket overnight

article

The pain at the pump just keeps getting worse across the Delaware Valley this week.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are even higher than Wednesday's national average of $4.56 - the first time all 50 states are paying an average of over $4 a gallon.

The Pennsylvania average is up 7 cents from Tuesday, reaching a record high of $4.74 a gallon

In Philadelphia alone, prices hit an average of $4.86 with at least one Philadelphia gas stations charging over $5 a gallon. The Gulf at 2201 Spring Garden was seen charging $5.24 a gallon Tuesday night.

New Jersey prices stand at $4.72 a gallon, which is up 7 cents from last night and 16 cents from last week.

This most recent spike comes as New Jersey promoted self-serve at gas stations to give drivers a break at the pump.

MORE HEADLINES:

Advertisement

Prices in Delaware also saw a 10-cent increase overnight to match the national average of $4.56 a gallon.