Abington police start 'Traffic Enforcement Blitz' to help keep teen drivers safe

Abington Police Department’s "Traffic Enforcement Blitz" is underway, showing teenagers the dangers of reckless driving.

Their program is called Survival 101, and highlights images of vehicle wrecks and injuries due to speeding and other issues.

With a population of 55,000, Abington is partially a mix suburban homes and a busy commercial strip. Traffic is heavy and is monitored with the help of three red light cameras often recording crashes.

The National Traffic Highway Safety Administration reports motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for those 15 to 18 years old in the U.S.

"We place an extra focus on teen drivers this time of year when we have the opportunity," said Deputy Chief Christopher Porter of the Abington Police Department.

Even with patrols and unblinking cameras, police remain very concerned about inexperienced and, usually, young drivers.

"Children leaving school now are driving more than ever. They change driving patterns in the spring and summer," said Porter. "They drive to swimming pools, homes and workplaces."

Eighteen-year-old Skyler Lee Hackett says he knows he can be restless behind the wheel.

"Younger drivers like to drive fast I know I’m a younger driver. I’m not going to lie, I love to drive fast sometimes. I don’t like waiting at a light for 20 or 30 seconds," he said.

Abington police say they mount their Traffic Enforcement Blitz twice a year at the start of school in the fall, and at the end of the year. They say their higher profile on township streets is as important as their warnings or tickets.

In Meadowbrook, Officer Ajsara says he believes the police are making a positive impact in the community.

"We can tell by our interaction with the public. People see us out there they know we’re trying to make a difference out in the Township," he said.

