Absecon man charged after May shooting inside Atlantic County business

Atlantic County officials announce charges against a 37-year-old man in connection with a May shooting inside an Absecon store.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office stated 37-year-old Jalial Whitted, of Absecon, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

According to authorities, after seeing video surveillance, Whitted was inside an Absecon store on the 700 block of New Road, May 24, about 9:30 in the morning, with a gun. Employees ran from the store after seeing the gun. Absecon and Pleasantville police responded to the incident.

Mr. Whittied apparently fired at least one round while inside the store.

After police arrived, officials say Mr. Whitted’s behavior caused police to fire their weapons at him, wounding him.

Mr. Whitted is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, awaiting a detention hearing.

According to New Jersey Attorney General rules, the Division of Criminal Justice was notified of the incident. They appointed the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office as the Independent Investigative Unit overseeing the shooting, with the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability acting as the Independent Supervisory Reviewer.

Officials urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website where anyone can submit anonymous information.

Additionally, people can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips at the Crime Stoppers website.