Academy Park High School shooting: Police investigating after shots ring out after football game

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated just in
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Academy Park High School shooting: Police investigating after shots ring out at football game

Delaware County Dispatch reports multiple people have been shot following a high school football game in Delaware County.

SHARON HILL, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting following a football game at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County.

It happened on the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road around 9 p.m. Friday after Academy Park defeated Pennsbury High School.  SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed a large police presence.

Delaware County Dispatch reports multiple people have been shot.  No word on the extent of the injuries or what sparked the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

