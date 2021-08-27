Academy Park High School shooting: Police investigating after shots ring out after football game

Police are investigating a shooting following a football game at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County.

It happened on the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road around 9 p.m. Friday after Academy Park defeated Pennsbury High School. SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed a large police presence.

Delaware County Dispatch reports multiple people have been shot. No word on the extent of the injuries or what sparked the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE DELAWARE COUNTY HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter