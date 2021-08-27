Man who fled police charged with attempted murder for shooting at officers in NJ, prosecutors say

A Delaware County man who fled police in Pennsylvania, stole a police vehicle and exchanged gunfire with officers in New Jersey, wounding one was charged Friday with attempted murder in the Gloucester County incident, prosecutors announced.

Arthur Henry Disanto Jr., 41, was wanted in the July 3 shooting of a woman in Delaware County.

Pennsylvania troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by Disanto on Monday night in Marple, authorities said. He was later spotted by a plainclothes officer in Folcroft who was driving an unmarked police SUV.

The officer caught up with the motorcycle in Philadelphia. Disanto lay the bike down and reached for a gun in his waistband as the officer got out of his vehicle, authorities said.

Arthur Henry Disanto Jr. (Photo: FBI)

The officer retreated behind the SUV, and Disanto got in and drove off, authorities said. The officer shot out the windows as Disanto left. It’s unclear whether Disanto fired any shots then, and the officer was not injured.

Authorities tracked the SUV to Deptford Township, New Jersey, but Disanto had already exited and taken SWAT gear that had been inside, including a bulletproof vest and helmet, authorities said.

Disanto fled to Barnsboro Road, where he and an officer with the Monroe Township Police Department exchanged gunfire, authorities said. The officer was shot in the hand and ear. He then allegedly fired at an officer with the Deptford Township Police Department.

Disanto was shot and wounded in the exchange of gunfire as well. He was transported to Cooper Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition. His revolver was recovered, according to prosecutors.

The Monroe Township officer who was shot was treated and released from the hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter