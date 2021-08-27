Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County

Man who fled police charged with attempted murder for shooting at officers in NJ, prosecutors say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated just in
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Feds identify man who allegedly fired shots at officers, stole police SUV

A suspect who allegedly shot at officers, then stole a police SUV in Southwest Philadelphia and fled to Deptford , New Jersey is in custody, according to officials.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - A Delaware County man who fled police in Pennsylvania, stole a police vehicle and exchanged gunfire with officers in New Jersey, wounding one was charged Friday with attempted murder in the Gloucester County incident, prosecutors announced.

Arthur Henry Disanto Jr., 41, was wanted in the July 3 shooting of a woman in Delaware County. 

Pennsylvania troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by Disanto on Monday night in Marple, authorities said. He was later spotted by a plainclothes officer in Folcroft who was driving an unmarked police SUV.

The officer caught up with the motorcycle in Philadelphia. Disanto lay the bike down and reached for a gun in his waistband as the officer got out of his vehicle, authorities said.

Arthur Henry Disanto Jr. (Photo: FBI)

The officer retreated behind the SUV, and Disanto got in and drove off, authorities said. The officer shot out the windows as Disanto left. It’s unclear whether Disanto fired any shots then, and the officer was not injured.

Authorities tracked the SUV to Deptford Township, New Jersey, but Disanto had already exited and taken SWAT gear that had been inside, including a bulletproof vest and helmet, authorities said.

Disanto fled to Barnsboro Road, where he and an officer with the Monroe Township Police Department exchanged gunfire, authorities said. The officer was shot in the hand and ear. He then allegedly fired at an officer with the Deptford Township Police Department.

Disanto was shot and wounded in the exchange of gunfire as well.  He was transported to Cooper Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition. His revolver was recovered, according to prosecutors. 

The Monroe Township officer who was shot was treated and released from the hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter