Authorities: 2 dead after car slams into Chester home, sparks fire

Delaware County
Police say two men are dead after a car ran off the roadway and slammed into a house in Chester sparking a small fire. Investigators have not said what caused the car to leave the road.

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities say two people are dead after the car they were riding in hopped the curb and slammed into a house in Chester sparking a fire. 

The fatal accident happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Penn and West 2nd streets, according to officials. 

FOX 29's Bill Anderson said it appears that the car hopped the curb down the block and continued across a patch of grass leaving a trail of car parts in its wake before slamming into the house. 

No one inside the home was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Authorities say the car went completely into the home upon impact leaving a massive hold on the side of the building.

Police have not said what caused the car to leave the roadway.

