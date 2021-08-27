Authorities: 2 dead after car slams into Chester home, sparks fire

Authorities say two people are dead after the car they were riding in hopped the curb and slammed into a house in Chester sparking a fire.

The fatal accident happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Penn and West 2nd streets, according to officials.

LATEST PENNSYLVANIA HEADLINES

FOX 29's Bill Anderson said it appears that the car hopped the curb down the block and continued across a patch of grass leaving a trail of car parts in its wake before slamming into the house.

No one inside the home was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Authorities say two men are dead after a car left the roadway and slammed into a house in Chester.

Authorities say the car went completely into the home upon impact leaving a massive hold on the side of the building.

Police have not said what caused the car to leave the roadway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter