Search underway for man who fired shots at officers, stole police SUV

Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers, then stole a police SUV in Southwest Philadelphia and fled to Deptford, New Jersey.

According to preliminary information, it all started in Folcroft, Delaware County when a man on a motorcycle was being pursued by police. During a pursuit, the man crashed his motorcycle in the middle of the intersection and then started firing shots at Philadelphia police at 84th and Lindbergh streets. Somehow the man stole a dark-colored Folcroft uncover police SUV that was chasing him.

About an hour later, the SUV was found in Deptford, New Jersey, about 40 minutes away in a residential neighborhood. The back window shot out. Police converged on that SUV Monday night.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell has been told all of the police weapons were still inside, but the tactical gear was missing.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police think the man is hiding in the woods and they believe he is armed with his own weapons.

It's unclear why the man police were chasing the man in Delaware County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter