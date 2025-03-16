Expand / Collapse search
ACCT Philly reduces adoption fees to help clear full kennels: 'At a breaking point'

Published  March 16, 2025 10:10am EDT
The Brief

    • ACCT Philly is offering reduced adoption fees through March 23.
    • The shelter hopes the reduced fees will help clear their overcrowded kennels.

PHILADELPHIA - If you've ever thought of adopting a furry friend, now is the time!

ACCT Philly is pleading with the community to help them save innocent animals, who are just looking for a second chance.

What we know:

ACCT Philly says their kennels are beyond full, with more than 160 currently in their care, and more animals arriving at their doors every day.

"We are at a breaking point… Our staff is running around trying to make space, but we are out of options, and that means lives are at risk."

The shelter says if they can't move some animals out, they will have to make some difficult decisions.

What you can do:

To help ease overcrowding and save lives, the shelter is reducing adoption fees to just $10 for all dogs and cats.

"We are begging for your help."

The reduced fees will continue through March 23.

If you can't adopt, you can also help by fostering an animal.

The shelter is located at 11 West Hunting Park Avenue, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by ACCT Philly.

