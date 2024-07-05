'Active shooter' situation prompts large police response in Toms River: officials

article

A terrifying situation for residents as Toms River Police respond to reports of an active shooter.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have descended on the Ocean County community, Toms River Police said, after apparent shots were fired Friday, around 4:30 in the afternoon, on Ravenwood Drive.

Residents were evacuated from the area and, officials say, the suspect is contained.

No further details were released regarding the identity of the suspect or any possible motive.

Any and all people are being asked to avoid the area while law enforcement works to resolve the situation.