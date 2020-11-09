After apparent mix-up with Trump campaign, local landscape company is thrust into spotlight

Saturday saw the Philadelphia Four Seasons mix-up, with a Northeast landscaping company thrust into the national spotlight.

After a press conference with Rudy Giuliani gained a lot of attention, because he found out Biden won during the event.

The fat lady sang for Donald Trump Saturday. To his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, her voice sounded like the presidential race being called for Joe Biden.

The former New York City mayor, at a quickly assembled press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, seemed caught by surprise. John, from the adult store up the block says the campaign tried to hit Center City, but landed in Holmesburg.

“Yeah, they were supposed to book it downtown. They had the address wrong, from what I heard. They ended up down the street here,” John explained.

Messages were left and all attempts to contact Four Seasons were made by FOX 29’s Hank Flynn, to no avail. Two people – Hillary and Fareed – happened by, knocked on the door and it opened.

“Sir, I’m Hank, I’m with FOX 29. Can you talk to me? Can I get a quick word with you?” asked Flynn.

“I can’t talk to you,” answered the man inside the shop.

“Can I buy a t-shirt?” asked Flynn.

“No,” replied the man.

On Facebook, Four Seasons says it was proud to be asked to host a presser and was dismayed by some blowback. But, they said they do this for any president. They’re also selling shirts commemorating the occasion.

Julio didn’t even know there was a press conference until people showed up asking him to turn his music down.

“What did you tell them?” Flynn asked.

“I said, ‘No, I’m not going to turn my music down,’” Julio answered.

“For what reason?” Flynn went on.

“They said they’re having a conference. Said that ain’t got nothing to do with me right now. And, we left it at that,” Julio replied.

And, John’s not sure Trump lost.

“Just as average citizen who doesn’t do crazy, in-depth research. Just what I can gather in my free time. It’s just so confusing to understand what’s really going on,” John stated.

