AG: 14 indicted on more than 120 charges linked to gang in Wilmington

Delaware’s attorney general announced Monday that 14 alleged members of a Wilmington-area gang have been indicted on more than 120 criminal charges, including murder, after a six-month investigation involving federal, state and local agencies.

According to a news release, members of the gang identified as NorthPak are accused of dozens of crimes since 2018. All 14 are charged with illegal gang participation and seven are charged in six killings.

The News Journal reports that the defendants ranged in age from 15 to 23 at the time of the crimes.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings says, "Disrupting gang activity is critical to restoring public safety in Wilmington, and that requires complicated, resource-intensive investigations."

