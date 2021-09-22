AG: Officer indicted on charges of firing Taser at ATV rider in New Jersey

article

A New Jersey grand jury indicted a police officer on misconduct, assault and tampering-with-public record charges stemming from an incident last summer in which he allegedly fired his Taser at a man operating an all-terrain vehicle.

That's according to the the state attorney general’s office.

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said in a statement that Officer Tyquan McIntosh has been indicted on second-degree official misconduct, third-degree aggravated assaulted, third-degree tampering with public records and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records charges.

The officer of the Chesilhurst Police Department has been indicted for firing a Taser at the operator of a moving all-terrain vehicle (ATV) while arresting him. The civilian, a 23-year-old man, crashed the ATV and suffered significant injuries.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with McIntosh's attorney.

