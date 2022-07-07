AG: Teen fired illegally-owned handgun into the air on 4th of July in Philadelphia

article

A Philadelphia teenager is facing charges after prosecutors say he fired an illegally-owned handgun into the air several times on Fourth of July.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, 18-year-old Jeremy Texidor posted video of himself on social media firing the gun into the air on the 3500 block of North Mascher Street in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.

Authorities gave no indication that the arrest of Texidor is in any way linked to the 4th of July firework show shooting on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway that left two officers injured. Investigators believe the gunfire unintentionally hit the officers and may have come from over a mile away.

"On a day meant for celebration, the defendant, who is a teenager and not legally able to possess a handgun, put everyone in his neighborhood in danger by recklessly firing a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine into the air over a dozen times on July 4th," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Texidor has been charged with weapons offenses and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say no one was hurt by the reckless shooting.