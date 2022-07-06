Police: Man killed near his East Germantown home after being shot at 10 times

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead near his home in East Germantown.

A 24-year-old man was found shot on the sidewalk of Nelson Street when police arrived. He was reportedly bleeding and unresponsive, and pronounced dead around midnight Wednesday.

At least 10 spent shell casings were found, with the majority of them just inches away from the victims.

Police say it appears the shooter was standing very close to the victim when several shots were fired.

The victim was killed just two houses away from his own home, according to police.

No additional information was given about the shooter, or motive.