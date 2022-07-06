Officers injured on 4th of July in Philadelphia were grazed by bullets from same gun, officials say

Officials with the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department provided an update on the investigation into the shooting at Fourth of July festivities in the city on Monday.

Around 9:47 p.m. gunshots rang out as crowds gathered at the Wawa Welcome America festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway, causing the event to end in chaos as crowds ran from the event.

Philadelphia police officer Sergio Diggs and Montgomery County deputy John Foster were injured in the shooting.

Diggs, 36, was grazed in the head and is reportedly lucky to be alive as the bullet became lodged in his hat. Foster, 44, suffered a graze wound to the shoulder.

Both officers were treated at the hospital and are home recovering, according to officials.

On Thursday, authorities announced their "working theory" about the shooting.

According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Frank Vanore, Diggs was walking to a trash can to throw out garbage towards the end of the festival when he felt himself get hit in the head with an object.

Vanore says investigators believe a bullet moving "in a downward trajectory" made contact with Diggs' hat, causing him to stumble.

According to authorities, shortly after, Foster reported being hit with an object on his right shoulder before seeing blood on his shirt.

Vanore says no one reported hearing gunshots and neither bullet penetrated the officers' skin.

Based on the evidence obtained, both bullets, .40 caliber rounds, were fired from the same weapon, according to investigators.

Police also believe the shots may have been fire from over a mile away, possibly from the "expressway or beyond."

Among the chaos police received several 911 calls, however, they say none have produced any leads.

Leaders also commended officers for their actions, reportedly evacuating over 1,000 people on the Parkway the night of the fireworks. Police say despite so many people running from the scene, only three suffered minor injuries.

Officials are urging people to submit any videos of the incident to police to help them in their investigation. They say any video can be helpful at this time.

Mayor Jim Kenney also spoke at Wednesday's press conference to reiterate a statement released the day prior after his comments came under fire.

Kenney again said he made the comment about being "happy" to no longer be mayor out of a "moment of frustration."

"It was very late, and I was overcome with emotion and frustration after such a beautiful day," Kenney said. "I'm incredibly grateful to be mayor of the great city for and for the people who elected me to lead. What I was getting at was the collective weight of the issues in our city and nation that have brought collective trauma."

When asked about future events in Philadelphia, officials say they plan to reassess current policies and make necessary changes.