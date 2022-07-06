Germantown double shooting kills 1 man, critically injures a second man, police say

article

A man is dead and another is in critical condition after they were both shot multiple times.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon, about 2:45, on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Germantown section.

Police were called to the scene and found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds across his body. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Philadelphia police investigate a double shooting that killed one man and critically injured a second man.

A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, as well as multiple gunshots across his body.

He was also taken to Einstein and placed in critical condition.

Police confirm an investigation into the shooting in ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This follows several other shootings across the city Wednesday, including a 24-year-old man critically injured in Kensington and the fatal shooting of man behind a fitness center in Northeast Philadelphia.