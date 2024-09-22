'Agatha All Along' star Joe Locke dishes on the biggest secret he’s had to keep

From joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to personal growth, FOX 29’s Kamryn Scrivens caught up with ‘Agatha All Along’ star Joe Locke on his new role, Teen.

When asking Joe if he had had the chance to "stop and smell the roses" amidst his accomplishments, Joe acknowledged the surrealness of his new reality, noting, "It's feeling very real and sudden...I'm trying to stay in the moment and enjoy it."

Many MCU fans want to know the scoop on why Locke’s character is called ‘Teen’ and if the real name and/or entirety of his character will actually be revealed during the series.

When asked about his reaction to his character being referred to as Teen, Joe clarified that it wasn't just a behind-the-scenes nickname but what the character is actually called in the show.

Joe, known for his ability to keep plot details under wraps, described the difficulty of maintaining secrecy as "the most important secret I've ever had to keep."

The ‘Heartstopper’ actor addressed his preparation for playing Teen and shared his excitement about the role's uniqueness.

"He's quite different from me as a person... He's got this really nice fanboy energy to him whilst also having these like, complex layers of darkness," said Locke.

Regarding the ensemble cast, Joe revealed he sought advice from his co-stars.

"I had a lot of very inspirational talks from all of them," he shared.

Reflecting on personal growth during filming, Joe expressed, "I was the first time I really felt like I was like a grown-up actor... This is actually my job. This is real."

He added that the experience was "very nice, but also, like a terrifying realization."

Joe also discussed the challenge of perfecting an American accent, candidly rating the difficulty and saying, "A lot of work went into it."

On fashion, a passion of Joe's noticed by the likes of Teen Vogue and GQ, he contrasted his style with that of his character's.

"Teen definitely has a little more of a goth influence in his style than I do," said the fashion-forward actor, adding his character likely made his own clothes, something Joe himself joked he does not do.

Disney+ will continue to drop new episodes of Agatha All Along weekly.

