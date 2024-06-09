Aggravated assault on boardwalk in North Wildwood; two suspects sought: police
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at the Jersey Shore this weekend.
On Saturday, an aggravated assault occurred on the boardwalk in North Wildwood near 26th Street.
Police did not provide any further details about what led to the assault, or if anyone was injured.
However, they did release photos of two suspects being sought in relation to the incident.
Both suspects are described as being male with thin builds, one with pink shorts, and the other with purple shorts and sunglasses.
The assault comes just a couple of weeks after the Jersey Shore was riddled with chaos caused by juveniles over Memorial Day weekend.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.