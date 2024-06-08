4 men sought in retail theft of specialty toy guns: officials

article

A retail theft involving Nerf Gel Blasters has authorities in Bucks County searching for suspects.

Bensalem police say four men walked into a Target on Rockhill Drive, May 27, around 7 p.m., and walked away with the merchandise, instead of paying for it.

The four men each walked out with Nerf Gel Blasters, according to police.

Once in the parking lot, the group headed for a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta and a gray-colored Kia Sportage.

Bensalem police ask anyone with any information regarding the four men or the theft to contact them at 215-633-3719 or leave an anonymous tip, here.