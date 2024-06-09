Deadly dispute heard on 911 call as Montgomery County man charged with murder

article

One man is dead, while another is charged with his murder after a neighborhood dispute ended with tragedy this weekend.

Police arrived to find 37-year-old Stephen Strassburg suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Razor Reese’s Salon and Spa in Hatboro.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Strassburg lived above the salon, and was in an ongoing dispute with its owner, 41-year-old Maurice Byrd, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say Byrd called 911 to report he was being verbally assaulted by Strassburg on Saturday.

While on the phone, the dispatcher heard five gunshots, a pause, then two more gunshots.

Seven shell casings were recovered at the scene, along with a semi-automatic handgun registered to Byrd, who has a valid permit to carry.

Byrd is charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.