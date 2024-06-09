Deadly dispute heard on 911 call as Montgomery County man charged with murder
HATBORO, Pa. - One man is dead, while another is charged with his murder after a neighborhood dispute ended with tragedy this weekend.
Police arrived to find 37-year-old Stephen Strassburg suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Razor Reese’s Salon and Spa in Hatboro.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Strassburg lived above the salon, and was in an ongoing dispute with its owner, 41-year-old Maurice Byrd, according to authorities.
Officials say Byrd called 911 to report he was being verbally assaulted by Strassburg on Saturday.
While on the phone, the dispatcher heard five gunshots, a pause, then two more gunshots.
Seven shell casings were recovered at the scene, along with a semi-automatic handgun registered to Byrd, who has a valid permit to carry.
Byrd is charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.