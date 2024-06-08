Disturbance with 'large crowd' disrupts Camden County festival, officials say

article

Chaos took over in Camden County as an apparent fight among kids broke up a Saturday night festival in Pennsauken.

A large police presence worked to control what was said to be a large crowd of people.

Police say the group was causing a disturbance at the annual Pennsauken Summer Kickoff. An apparent fight sparked the disturbance, according to police.

The township called off the event early Saturday evening. Officials said it was on the advice of the township’s emergency management team and first responders.

The event was supposed to feature a fireworks display at the community complex on Westfield Avenue.