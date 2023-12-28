Expand / Collapse search

AI-generated story about deadly Christmas shooting is fake, South Jersey police warn

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated 10:24AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police urge public to ignore fake news story about deadly shooting in Cumberland County

A news story about a deadly Christmas shooting is circulating around Cumberland County, but police say it is fake and was written by artificial intelligence.

BRIDGETON, N.J. - An article about a Christmas tragedy in a South Jersey town has been circulating on social media, but police say it's "entirely false."

"The joyous celebrations of Christmas Day in Bridgeton, New Jersey, were tragically cut short this year," the article begins as it lays out the details of an alleged "grim event" that left a resident dead.

Bridgeton Police are urging the public to ignore the news story, which they say was written using artificial intelligence.

"It is entirely false. Nothing even similar to this story occurred on or around Christmas, or even in recent memory for the area they described."

A line at the bottom of the article states that it "includes content assisted by AI tools," and may contain errors.

"It seems this ‘news’ outlet's AI writes fiction they have no problem publishing to readers," police said.