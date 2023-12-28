AI-generated story about deadly Christmas shooting is fake, South Jersey police warn
BRIDGETON, N.J. - An article about a Christmas tragedy in a South Jersey town has been circulating on social media, but police say it's "entirely false."
"The joyous celebrations of Christmas Day in Bridgeton, New Jersey, were tragically cut short this year," the article begins as it lays out the details of an alleged "grim event" that left a resident dead.
Bridgeton Police are urging the public to ignore the news story, which they say was written using artificial intelligence.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man found dead under white sheet overnight on Strawberry Mansion sidewalk: police
- 74-year-old woman attacked, robbed while loading groceries in South Jersey: police
- Holiday DUIs on the rise in Pennsylvania with nearly 200 arrests over Christmas weekend
"It is entirely false. Nothing even similar to this story occurred on or around Christmas, or even in recent memory for the area they described."
A line at the bottom of the article states that it "includes content assisted by AI tools," and may contain errors.
"It seems this ‘news’ outlet's AI writes fiction they have no problem publishing to readers," police said.