Man found dead under white sheet overnight on Strawberry Mansion sidewalk: police
PHILADELPHIA - A deadly shooting erupted in the streets of Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section very early Thursday morning.
Police say a man was found under a white sheet lying on the sidewalk of the 2900 block of Westmont Street around 1:30 a.m.
He was shot in the face, and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.
The man's car keys were also found beside his body.
A motive is unknown, and no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.