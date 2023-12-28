Man found dead under white sheet overnight on Strawberry Mansion sidewalk: police

A deadly shooting erupted in the streets of Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section very early Thursday morning.

Police say a man was found under a white sheet lying on the sidewalk of the 2900 block of Westmont Street around 1:30 a.m.

He was shot in the face, and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

MORE HEADLINES:

The man's car keys were also found beside his body.

A motive is unknown, and no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.