Pennsylvania to expand vaccine eligibility to Phase 1C on Monday

Food service employees, transportation workers, and government officials are among the professions eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Pennsylvania on Monday as the state widens its vaccine rollout.

Phase 1C of the state's tiered plan to strategically deliver the COVID-19 vaccine covers around 1.5 million residents, including those in construction, finance workers, IT professionals and waterworks employees.

Pennsylvania is widening its vaccine eligibility on Monday.

People in previous phases of the vaccine rollout, including anyone over 65-year-old, remain qualified to get the shot. Philadelphia, which has acted somewhat independently from the state during the pandemic, will also move to Phase 1C.

More than two million people in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated and over three million have received at least one shot, according to the latest data provided by the state. With a population of close to 13 million people, Pennsylvania has given out a total of 6 million doses.

Pennsylvania plans to make all adults vaccine eligible on April 19.

Pennsylvania will make an estimated 3 million more residents qualified for the vaccine next Monday, when the state grants every adult vaccine eligibility.

