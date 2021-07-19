Alleged Detroit car thief facing charges after owner tracks him down, drags him out of store

A man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a Mercedes Benz in Detroit.

Michael Tolbert, 19, is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property - $20,000 00 or more.

Bianca Chambers' car was stolen last week. She said that for two days she tracked it around the city. Police had responded to four of her calls, but by the time they got there, the car was always gone.

On Wednesday, she confronted the accused thief – Tolbert – as he was getting his hair done at a barbershop at Greenfield and Grand River and made sure he couldn't escape.

Chambers dragged Tolbert from the barbershop by his dreadlocks and slashed her own tires so he couldn't leave in her car. While she was doing that, customers made a citizens' arrest.

"I’m sorry to say but I don’t regret anything," Chambers said. "I feel like I did my job. I did what I was supposed to do."

Tolbert could have pressed assault charges against Chambers for the incident, but he didn't.

According to jail records, Tolbert was given a personal bond but is being remanded on a probation violation in a case from 2020.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 11.