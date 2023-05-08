Allen Outlets shooting victims: What we know

Eight people were killed, and seven others were injured in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

As the investigation continues into the shooter, we are learning more about the victims in the shooting.

Christian LaCour

Christian LaCour (Source: LaCour Family)

Family members identified 20-year-old Christian LaCour as one of the victims killed in the shooting.

LaCour's mother said he was working as a security guard at the shopping center when the gunman opened fire.

LaCour grew up in Farmersville.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Family members for Aishwarya Thatikonda confirmed she was one of victims killed on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was living in McKinney and worked as a project manager for a local contracting company.

Her family lives in India and is traveling to the U.S.

Cho Family

Three of the victims killed in Saturday's shooting belonged to one family.

FOX 4 has confirmed three members of the Cho family were among the victims killed.

Their 5-year-old son William is currently in the ICU.

The family's children attended Prestonwood Christian Academy.

This is a developing story. More will be added as victims are identified.