Allentown woman tried to hire undercover cop to kill husband, DA says

article

An Allentown woman is facing charges after prosecutors say she tried to hire an undercover cop to kill her husband who she claims was being abusive.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said 44-year-old Claudia F. Carrion was charged with one count of solicitation to commit criminal homicide.

Undercover agents from the Allentown Police Department launched an investigation Thursday after they were told about a murder-for-hire plot allegedly involving Carrion.

According to police, Carrion was arrested after she met with an undercover detective and agreed to pay $4,000 for the hit. Police say she did not have the money immediately available but gave the officer $100 and promised to pay weekly installments.

Carrion allegedly told the officer that she wanted her husband killed due to alleged abuse.

She is being held at Lehigh County Jail under $500,000 bail, according to the District Attorney's Office.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter