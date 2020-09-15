Amazon Go grocery store coming to Havertown

An Amazon Go grocery store is coming to Havertown and sources say it is set to open in 2021.

Plumbers, roofers and electricians are busy at work on a super-secret project in the Llanerch Shopping Center along West Chester Pike in Havertown.

Video from the company shows no cashiers, you just swipe your app to enter and just walk out technology uses shelf sensors cameras, and machine learning to monitor shoppers' every move. Your app sends you the bill.

Amazon won't comment on the project but FOX 29's Chris O'Connell has learned it has a secret code name "Mendel's Market." Township construction documents obtained by FOX 29 show Amazon Retail LLC was the customer for more than $63,000 in permit fees for the estimated $1.7 million build-out and state records show Amazon Retail also has a pending liquor license at the same address.

FOX 29 has learned Amazon has applied for another liquor license for a grocery store in Warrington.

